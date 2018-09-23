Troy Deeney Reveals Extent of Foot Injuries He Played Through Against Man Utd and Fulham

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Watford captain Troy Deeney says he'll be 'alright tomorrow' despite revealing that he will be X-rayed for a suspected broken bone in his foot after Timothy Fosu-Mensah's challenge in his side's 1-1 draw with Fulham. 

Deeney also said that he played with three broken toes against Manchester United, but insisted his potential injuries don't faze him.

"I have to get an X-ray but I played with three broken toes last week so it will be all right," he told Sky Sports.

"I may have a broken bone or two but we'll crack on. It is what it is. I am a tough, ugly boy."

"I've got a few bumps and bruises, but I'll be alright tomorrow."

Manchester United loanee Fosu-Mensah was booked for what looked like a dangerous challenge on Deeney just after the half hour, with many believing that referee Martin Atkinson could have punished the defender more severely.

The Watford skipper himself was certainly one of these dissenting voices, suggesting after the game that perhaps the outcome would have been different had he made more of it.

"I'm not one to lie on the ground and roll around," Deeney added.

"You saw the Fulham lad, Anguissa, at the end, he got a stud on the ankle and did 15 somersaults, then jumped back up to scream at the ref. Maybe I'll have to start lying on the floor and start screaming to get cards, but it's not really my game.

"It's a tough game, referees come under enough scrutiny from pundits in the studio and from their assessors. Martin Atkinson is a very good referee but on that occasion, it could have possibly been a red card."

