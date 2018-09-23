Unai Emery Reveals Which Competitions He Will Target This Season Ahead of Clash With Everton

September 23, 2018

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that his priorities this season are not a Premier League top four finish this season - but that he wants to bring silverware back to the Emirates in the form of the Europa League.

The Gunners host Everton on Sunday at the Emirates, looking for a fourth consecutive win, but they did manage a 4-2 win over FC Vorskla on Thursday night in their opening European tie of the new season. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

And speaking to Sky Sports, when questioned about his push for a top four finish or Europa League glory, Emery stated: "One choice? For me, the Europa League is very important.

"It is one title and I think for us, every title is the best way, the best performance, the best future."

During his time in Seville, Emery enjoyed Europa league success three consecutive times between 2014 and 2016, and Arsenal fans will have mixed views on his preferred route into the Champions League next season.

After a shaky start this season which has seen several key players struggle to adapt to the new style, Emery's men have seemingly found their feet and won their past three games. However, they have conceded in every game they have played.

Last season under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal struggled to maintain momentum for a top four finish but did come closer to European Cup glory before a semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

A top four finish in the Premier League would insure that Arsenal once again compete in Europe's top club competition after a two year absence and Emery did not play down its importance.

"The Premier League is very important because I think it is the first competition of importance for us, because that gives us the big credibility on this season," he said. "It is clear that we have a very, very competitive team to do that - I am confident in my team."

