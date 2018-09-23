'Unity and Togetherness': Rafael Benitez Charmed by Steadfast Defensive Display at Selhurst Park

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Rafael Benitez showed mixed emotions after drawing with Crystal Palace, but was generally pleased by his side's defensive solidity.

With goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and centre back Federico Fernandez standouts, the Magpies' back line did magnificently to keep their opponents at bay. Offensively, a medley of Salomon Rondon, Kenedy and Joselu failed to provide any real substance. 

BBC Sport rounded up the instant reaction from Newcastle's boss: "A point is a point, I expected we would take our chances on the counter, but we didn’t do well.

"We have to create more in these situations. When you have the ball in front of the keeper we have got to finish that."

Speaking on a certain Ivorian, Benitez commented: "We have been talking about Wilfried Zaha during the week, the team tried to defend him and help the full-backs defensively and did a good job.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"The positive is the team work, the unity and togetherness."

As for a bottle-throwing incident midway through the second half, the Spaniard revealed his disappointment, but hopes the name of Newcastle supporters can say intact. "It is not good, we are talking about 3000 fans, who were amazing. 

"One mistake, everyone knows it is. 3000 fans and one made the mistake."

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup last time out by Nottingham Forest, Newcastle have a week to recover before their next match against Leicester City. The St James' Park faithful are crying out for an impressive performance, and will hope Saturday can signal something special.

