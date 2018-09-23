VIDEO: Sir Alex Ferguson Receives Rousing Reception From Old Trafford Faithful After Having Surgery

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Sir Alex Ferguson received a standing ovation after returning to Old Trafford for the first time since undergoing life-saving surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The former Manchester United manager suffered the health scare in May and after being emitted to hospital and stepping up his recovery efforts, he was able to leave in June.

He then made his first appearances at his former stomping ground on Saturday, where fans were treated to the sight of their former boss taking his seat in the box 15 minutes before Manchester United's clash with Wolves.

Speaking with MUTV upon his return (via Eurosport) Ferguson admitted he was nervous to come back to Old Trafford, however claimed he was looking forward to watching his beloved side back in action.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He said: "I’m a bit nervous, because the last game was Arsenal back in April. It was a long time but it’s great to be back and I just hope we get a win today. I’m overcome by it and overwhelmed by it. It’s bound to be emotional. Particularly when I take my seat in the box. That will be something, you know. I’ll be glad when it gets over and the game starts and I can enjoy it."

Unfortunately for Sir Alex, his side couldn't deliver a win as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against a stern Wolverhampton side, however that result will certainly be overshadowed by the relief that the Scotsman was finally able to return to Old Trafford and the fact he looked in good spirits throughout the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)