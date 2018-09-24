6 of the Best Moments From the Premier League This Weekend

After the Champions League got underway this week it was back to the bread and butter on Saturday, and the Premier League didn't disappoint.

For the first time this season, the league table has an outright leader at the end of the weekend after Chelsea's stalemate with West Ham on Sunday left Liverpool as the only side with a 100% record after matchday 6.

Here are six of the best moments from another thrilling weekend of top-flight action.

Best Heartwarming Moment

I think we can all agree that the best moment of this weekend came at Old Trafford - and I'm not talking about Fred's first goal for Manchester United.





The football world was shocked when Sir Alex Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage in May and had to undergo emergency surgery. To see him receive a rousing reception on Saturday at his first match since then was a welcome sight to the whole footballing community.

Joao Moutinho's second half equaliser soon had United fans longing for Fergie's glory days as United could only manage a draw, but the moans were more muted than usual on a day when football took a back seat.

Best Snooze

Liverpool's first half against Southampton was about as simple as they come. Without ever getting out of second gear the Reds found themselves three goals to the good. Wesley Hoedt's bizarre own goal set them on their way before Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah made the points safe before half time.

The substitution of Xherdan Shaqiri took the sting out of the game and the second half was a complete non-event, but that's just the way Jurgen Klopp wanted it to be. The Liverpool of last season might have scored a couple more, but they also probably would have conceded a cheap goal or two.

It may not have been Klopp's usual brand of heavy metal football, but all that matters is Liverpool are top of the pops.

Best Way to End a Winless Run

Burnley started the weekend bottom of the Premier League and the Clarets really needed a win to stave off the early season blues after four consecutive defeats.

They laid that ghost to rest in the most emphatic style possible, trouncing Bournemouth 4-0 at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Matej Vydra, Aaron Lennon, and two from Ashley Barnes.

It was a strange game, with Bournemouth looking pretty dangerous going forwards and actually having the better of the play in the second half, but they couldn't make it count. Burnley are out of the relegation zone and look unlikely to return on this showing.

Best Miss

Andriy Yarmolenko was West Ham's hero last week with two goals at Everton, but he wasted a golden opportunity to really cement his popularity with the Hammers fans against Chelsea.

Having kept the Blues at bay for 77 minutes, West Ham looked certain to take the lead when Robert Snodgrass produced a brilliant cross from the left and Yarmolenko escaped his marker as the ball arrived, with only Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat.

But the Ukrainian got his header all wrong and didn't even test the goalkeeper as he failed to hit the target from all of five yards out. West Ham ended Chelsea's winless run but it could have been so much better.

Best Assist

Tottenham got back to winning ways after three consecutive defeats with a 2-1 victory at Brighton, and their second goal could not have been more timely, coming just after the Seagulls had started to exert some real pressure.

Spurs attacked at pace, with Erik Lamela leading the charge. He found Lucas Moura, who spread the ball out wide to Danny Rose. The England left back was far out on the wing but produced a fantastic low cross right into the path of Lamela, who finished the move that he had started.

Anthony Knockaert's late consolation meant that Tottenham's brilliant team goal was the decisive one - a fine way to get back in the winning habit.

Best Goal

There were a number of good contenders this week. Joao Moutinho's goal at Old Trafford was a good strike, Alexandre Lacazette's snapshot finish for Arsenal was well-taken and Riyad Mahrez's second for Manchester City was clinical.

But Mahrez's teammate Ilkay Gundogan takes the plaudits this weekend for his sublime finish against Cardiff. Exchanging passes with Raheem Sterling, the German's first time effort whistled past Neil Etheridge and nestled right where the spiders live.

After losing to Lyon in midweek, City were back at their best on Saturday and their next away match against Liverpool has all the makings of a Premier League classic.