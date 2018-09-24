Arsenal Fans Rave About Star Striker Following 'World Class' Finish Against Everton

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Arsenal moved up to sixth in the Premier League this weekend, with a 2-0 win at home to Everton.

Although the score-line suggests a comfortable win for the Gunners, in reality it was a very competitive fixture which could have gone either way if not for the quality of Arsenal's strikers.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Whereas Richarlison and Theo Walcott were unable to convert their numerous chances, partly thanks to the brilliance of Petr Cech on Sunday, Gunners strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were far more clinical in front of goal.


Despite little help from the midfield, Lacazette opened the scoring for the North London club in the 56th minute. The goal itself saw the Frenchmen cut inside from the right-hand side of the box to fire a pinpoint shot into the top corner past England and Everton 'keeper Jordan Pickford.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the scoring just a few minutes later, finishing off an explosive counter-attack, effectively ensuring that Arsenal would be ending the game with all three points.


Much of the attention from Arsenal fans was in praise of striker Alexandre Lacazette, here is the pick of the bunch from twitter.



Lacazette was one of the most sought-after strikers in the world during his spell at Lyon, and Arsenal were certainly interested in signing him for a number of seasons before they actually did.

Arsenal eventually got their man in the summer of 2017, for a fee worth £46.5m. It was always going to be difficult for Lacazette to live up to the expectation which many Arsenal fans had placed on his shoulders, but the 27-year-old performed admirably scoring 14 Premier League goals.

MB Media/GettyImages

However, overall it was a disappointing season. Arsenal finished a lacklustre sixth place, whilst Lacazette himself was dropped from the French national team for the World Cup.

His early season form suggests that he could be close to his best again, but for now we will just have to wait and see.

