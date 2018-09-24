Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Sarri's Style & Backs Eden Hazard to Become Best in the World

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta believes that he is perfectly suited to Maurizio Sarri's trademark style of football, also admitting that the tactics could help Eden Hazard become the best player of the system.

Sarri likes his players to press high up the field, which leaves the side in danger as his full backs are encouraged to push as far forwards as possible. Both Azpilicueta and left back Marcos Alonso have faced criticism this season after being caught out of position by opposing teams.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily MailAzpilicueta said: "I prefer to defend as far as possible up the pitch.


"It's different and you can see we press very high, the defensive line is very high but that's what we want. We want to be dominant in the game and recover the ball as quick as possible and enjoy the ball when we have it.

"You have the striker where you want him, as far as possible from the goal. These days, even when you are in the box you cannot feel safe because the quality the strikers have. It's more complicated to defend there."

He went on to praise teammate Hazard, who has netted five goals in his opening six games. He said: "I'm sure he can be the best. He has that quality of eliminating defenders. It's amazing. 

"But this season he is adding goals and assists. Sometimes he was playing very good but maybe not selfish; he always gives passes to team-mates.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Eden has all the qualities to be the best. And his personality as well, the way he behaves. He's the best player in the team but the way he respects everyone, he's a normal person. 

"That's amazing to have the best player and his behaviour and everyone loves him in the club. That's as important as his work on the pitch."

Chelsea enjoyed a perfect start to the new Premier League season, but a goalless draw with West Ham on Sunday saw drop his first points as Chelsea manager.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)