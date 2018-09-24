Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Sarri's Style & Backs Eden Hazard to Become Best in the World

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta believes that he is perfectly suited to Maurizio Sarri's trademark style of football, also admitting that the tactics could help Eden Hazard become the best player of the system.

Sarri likes his players to press high up the field, which leaves the side in danger as his full backs are encouraged to push as far forwards as possible. Both Azpilicueta and left back Marcos Alonso have faced criticism this season after being caught out of position by opposing teams.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Azpilicueta said: "I prefer to defend as far as possible up the pitch.





"It's different and you can see we press very high, the defensive line is very high but that's what we want. We want to be dominant in the game and recover the ball as quick as possible and enjoy the ball when we have it.

"You have the striker where you want him, as far as possible from the goal. These days, even when you are in the box you cannot feel safe because the quality the strikers have. It's more complicated to defend there."

He went on to praise teammate Hazard, who has netted five goals in his opening six games. He said: "I'm sure he can be the best. He has that quality of eliminating defenders. It's amazing.

"But this season he is adding goals and assists. Sometimes he was playing very good but maybe not selfish; he always gives passes to team-mates.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Eden has all the qualities to be the best. And his personality as well, the way he behaves. He's the best player in the team but the way he respects everyone, he's a normal person.

"That's amazing to have the best player and his behaviour and everyone loves him in the club. That's as important as his work on the pitch."

Chelsea enjoyed a perfect start to the new Premier League season, but a goalless draw with West Ham on Sunday saw drop his first points as Chelsea manager.