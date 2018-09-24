Jorginho Sets Remarkable Premier League Record in Chelsea's Draw With West Ham

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho set a new Premier League record for the most amount of attempted passes in a game this weekend.



The Italian moved to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in the summer for a fee of around £50m and has already had a big impact on his team, helping them towards winning their first five games of the season.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Unfortunately for the Blues, they couldn't make it six wins in six, as they were held to a 0-0 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday. Whilst it was an underwhelming performance from Maurizio Sarri's men and a largely forgettable afternoon for everyone involved, it was one to remember for the Italian international.



Positioned right in the heart of the midfield, Jorginho has dictated Chelsea play all season so far, and that was no different on Sunday. In fact, he set a new Premier League record of 180 attempted passes in a game - the most since Opta began recording such stats in the 2003/04 season.



180 - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho attempted 180 passes against West Ham – since 2003-04, this is the most by a player in a single Premier League match. Metronome. pic.twitter.com/3jwxjMlhkU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2018

Whilst he can be happy with his performance, his Chelsea side would've been disappointed by the fact they didn't create more chances.





Eden Hazard , who was coming off the back of a Premier League hat-trick against Cardiff, was one of a number of players who were ineffective for his team as they struggled to break down the Hammers' defensive line.



Fans will be hoping for an improved performance from this side, however will be hoping for more of the same from their latest recruit when they take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting Jurgen Klopp's men once again on Saturday in the league.