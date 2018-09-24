Liverpool Fans Still Holding Out for Nabil Fekir Signing After Explosive Display Against Marseille

Despite missing out on what could have been a dream transfer to Liverpool this summer, it seems Fekir has responded by playing some of the best football of his career.
Fekir, playing in a number 10 role, for Lyon scored twice and recorded an assist in a 4-2 victory over last season's Europa League finalists Marseille on Sunday.
The stellar performance came just days after Fekir played an instrumental role in Lyon's shock victory away to Manchester City in the Champions League.
Liverpool had agreed a £60m deal with Lyon over acquiring the Frenchmen, with the transfer all but a done deal, before the Reds pulled out after re-evaluating the player's worth as a result of discovering a reoccurring knee injury.
Despite this, the prospect of a deal dying in the summer and Liverpool's own 100% start to the new season, some Reds fans still have their heart set on signing the World Cup winner.
Here's what the Reds fans had to say following Lyon's 4-2 win over Marseille...
If we get Fekir in January we 100% win the league. No doubt— 💦 (@MoistMatip) September 23, 2018
Send abuse, I dont care. I still want Fekir.— Kaiser Von Der KOP 🇨🇦🇩🇪 🔥96🔥 (@KVDK97) September 23, 2018
As soon as I turn the TV on Fekir scores a penalty. Still want him in jan 🙏 #Fekir— Foxy🇸🇳🇧🇷🇪🇬🇬🇳 (@foxylfc974) September 23, 2018
We need to get Fekir in January— ¹⁷🔴🔴🇬🇧 (@Jxe_Gxmxz) September 23, 2018
Strange how #Fekir got that huge support from our #LiverpoolFC fans. If we sign him no doubts he will be so beloved. Hope to be a January signing 🙏— Wonder (@Wonder56127798) September 23, 2018
Sign Fékir @LFC— Lekhalinho (@Gommah76) September 23, 2018
Liverpool spent around £156m on transfers during the summer, yet it seems some Liverpool fans still want more.
The question is, would Fekir really strengthen title-chasing Liverpool? They already have a stand-out front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, aided by capable reserves of Daniel Sturridge, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana, with an injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still waiting in the wings.
25-year-old Fekir, who was also linked with Chelsea over the summer, scored 23 goals in 39 matches last season.