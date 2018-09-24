Manchester City Among Teams Plotting Move to Bring PSG Star in on a Free Next Summer

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City are reported as being among several clubs looking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot next summer.

The French midfielder's contract will expire next July and, according to the Daily Star, he has emerged as a target for the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus. 

Barcelona were also heavily linked with the player this past transfer window but nothing materialised from their interest.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

The Spanish side could approach the Frenchman again in January, when he will be able to negotiate with other clubs without consequence. 

The above source are reporting that City boss Pep Guardiola is now keen on bringing Rabiot back to England and has entered the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old spent a brief spell with the Etihad side in 2008, before returning to France due to homesickness. He could possibly have another shot at a City career and would likely be tempted by the prospect of working under a manager of Guardiola's status.

The player is said to be looking for £150m-a-week wages, as well as an £8m signing bonus. Those numbers look pretty good and would suit most top clubs' budgets, especially considering the fact that no transfer fee would be attached.

Rabiot has made over 200 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants since his move in 2010. Having made his debut in 2012, he has gone on to make a name for himself in France and is now attracting loads of attention from some of the biggest sides in Europe.

Despite his brilliance in midfield for PSG, the attacker did not make Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for the World Cup this year and rejected the offer to be placed on a reserve list.

