Manchester United Defender Chris Smalling Set to Sign New Contract After Winning Over Jose Mourinho

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new contract with the club after impressing Jose Mourinho at the start of this season.

Smalling has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and would be free to discuss a move away from the club in January. Mourinho's search for a centre back this summer was well publicised, but it appears as though the club remain loyal to Smalling, who has started the club's last five games.

News of the new deal for Smalling comes from The Daily Star, who claim to have been informed by insiders at the club that Smalling remains happy in Manchester, and will be offered an extension at some point over the forthcoming year.

Speculation around Smalling's future only grew as the 28-year-old's £2m home in Cheshire was spotted up for sale last week. However, it appears as though this may just be a coincidence.

Arsenal are named as long-term admirers of Smalling, whilst Everton and West Ham United have also been touted as potential suitors of the defender. Despite the reported interest, Manchester United are seemingly not keen on allowing Smalling to leave the club, especially on a free transfer.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The Englishman joined the club from Fulham in 2010 and was tipped as a future star. Since arriving in Manchester, Smalling has made 294 appearances for the club and has also managed to net 18 goals.

He was a regular in the England national team after making his debut in 2011. He has earned 31 caps for his country, with the majority of his appearances coming between 2013 and 2016. However, his last outing for England came in the summer of 2017 in a 2-2 draw with Scotland, and he has not been included in a squad since then.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, should Smalling continue his impressive form, he may find himself back in Gareth Southgate's plans very soon.