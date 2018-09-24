Maurizio Sarri Admits Antonio Rudiger Is a Doubt Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Antonio Rudiger is an injury doubt for Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday, after Maurizio Sarri admitted the defender had picked up a knock in Sunday's draw with West Ham.


The Germany international was forced off in the 69th minute and replaced by Gary Cahill, sparking fears over his availability for the Blues double header with Liverpool in the league and cup in the coming days.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

As quoted by Football.London, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri assured fans that it was not a serious injury, but admitted that he is unsure exactly over how long the former Roma player will be out for.

Sarri said: ''I don't know, I want to speak with the doctor, but I think nothing serious. Maybe three or four days, no more.''

Since signing for the Blues for a fee of £29m in the summer of 2017, Rudiger has been a consistent performer and notched 45 appearances in all competitions for the club last season. 

Chelsea have a difficult but crucial week ahead. They take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night before again playing the Reds at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. 

Judging by Sarri's assessment, Rudiger is likely to miss the mid-week clash in what is expected to be a much changed Chelsea lineup anyway.

Asked about what type of Chelsea side will line up in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at Anfield, Sarri said: ''I don't know. They have played yesterday and have one day's more rest than us.


"I don't know. I want to see the picture of the situation tomorrow morning during the training session.''


Liverpool remain the only team with a 100% record in the Premier League this season, winning their first six Premier League matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)