Wolves Set to Invest Heavily in Youth Academy in Attempt to Become the 'Biggest Club in the World'

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Wolves are ready to invest heavily into their youth academy in an attempt to push through better young players and become a Premier League powerhouse.

The Molineux club are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2012 after winning what proved to be a very convincing Championship title last campaign, and have already made their future ambitions very clear.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

With their performances so far this season, Wolves have shown they aren't in the top flight to battle against relegation, they're their to stay after two impressive draws against both Manchester City and Manchester United. In both matches they went toe-to-toe with the league's best and certainly held their own, and have also picked up wins against West Ham and Burnley so far.

They spent big over the summer bringing in the likes of Leander Dendoncker, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho, however according to the Mirror, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are set to invest heavily into their youth academy in an attempt to bring through some of the best young talent the league has to offer.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The report states the owners are committed to a six-fold increase in the academy's budget as they look to mirror the recruitment structure put in place at the likes of Man City and Chelsea - who are known for bringing through world-class youth talent - with executive chairman Jeff Shi claiming his aim for Wolves is to become "the biggest club in the world."

The club haven't produced many first team players since bringing through the likes of Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott, however fans are very excited about the prospect of England Under-18 international Morgan Gibbs-White currently being eased into the first team.

The club hope they can produce many more players like him in the years to come with Wolves' annual spending set to go from £1.5m last year to exceeding the £10m mark this year.

