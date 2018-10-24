How to Watch Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 24, 2018

Liverpool returns to Champions League action on Wednesday, hosting Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a late 1-0 loss to Napoli in their last Group C match, a game that left them one point out of first place. Liverpool earned its first win in four games with a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield last Saturday. Mohamed Salah's goal kept the team on pace with Manchester City atop the Premier League standings. 

Red Star Belgrade, meanwhile, has just one point in Champions League play, with their last Group C match a 6-1 defeat against PSG. The team's big loss came after Red Star was able to hold group-leading Napoli to a 0-0 draw on the first matchday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

