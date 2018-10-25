Christian Eriksen Admits Spurs Only Have Themselves to Blame for 'Disappointment' of PSV Collapse

Christian Eriksen says Tottenham 'threw away' a Champions League win over PSV on Wednesday, and admits his side are in for an uphill battle if they are to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Needing a win after back to back defeats to Barcelona and Inter, Spurs fought back to lead 2-1 after falling behind to a Hirving Lozano strike, but were pegged back late on after Hugo Lloris was sent off - leaving the north London side five points adrift of second place at the halfway point of the group stages.

Hard to argue with the referee's decision, did Lloris really need to be that far out of his box? 🤔#PSVTOT pic.twitter.com/3C8yO041UG — 90min (@90min_Football) October 24, 2018

And midfielder Eriksen admitted that while his side should have won, they have only themselves to blame for failing to put the game to bed, and now have a fight on their hands if they are to get near the top two.

"I think we should have finished it off with all the shots and chances we created but that's Champions League football," Eriksen told BT Sport (via the Evening Standard). "I think at this time of the season it's a disappointment. In the Champions League there aren't many games to play.

"We threw it away, but we did play good football today and created a lot of chances - that's a positive - but if we can't finish the game off then every game's going to be really tough. We said it was a must-win and we didn't get a win. So we'll fight our way to see how high we can finish."

With just one point after three games, Spurs must now pick up a positive result in the return leg against PSV on 6th November if they are to stand any chance of catching Inter or Barca.