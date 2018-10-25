Harry Redknapp Claims He Would Have Substituted Tottenham Star at Half-Time in 2-2 PSV Draw

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has revealed he would have substituted Mousa Dembele if he was Tottenham's manager during their 2-2 Champions League draw with PSV on Wednesday.

Dembele was booked during the opening period and Redknapp believes the Belgium international was close to getting himself sent off during a crucial tie for the north London side.

Speaking on BT Sport as quoted by HITC, former Portsmouth and Birmingham boss Redknapp said he would have brought former Fulham star Dembele off.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He said: “I’d sub him. I’d have taken him off at half-time, it’s an absolute certainty.





“There was no point in risking him. He is only one mistimed challenge away now [from being sent off].”

Dembele avoided a second yellow card but instead it was another senior Tottenham player who was dismissed as captain Hugo Lloris was sent off for a flying lunge on Hirving Lozano.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's side conceded soon after and their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League now appear incredibly slim.

Spurs have one point from their first three games and face home ties against PSV and Inter before travelling to Camp Nou in their final match of the group stages.

Things don't get easier for Tottenham any time soon, as they're set to take on Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday before a trip to London rivals West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham have made their best ever start to a Premier League season, having picked up seven wins from nine games so far this term.