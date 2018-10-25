Jurgen Klopp Praises Fabinho & Xherdan Shaqiri After Liverpool Dispatch Red Star Belgrade

Jurgen Klopp singled out summer signings Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri for praise after Liverpool thrashed Red Star Belgrade 4-0 to go top of their Champions League group.

The Reds' front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - who had been struggling to find their fluency in recent matches - were all on the score sheet, with Mane also missing a penalty.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Liverpool actually started a bit sluggishly, and Klopp admitted that his team had taken a while to get going.

"The plan was to start direct, we didn't know how they would defend," he said, quoted by BBC Sport. "We wanted to be lively, but perhaps it [the indifferent start] went on too long.

"When the game calmed down we played football and created chances - it was a really good game and I enjoyed it a lot.

"It was good [the front three scoring], but it was good to see Adam [Lallana] coming on, the counter-attacking, the passes and Daniel [Sturridge] playing. It was a good football game and a deserved win.

"Fabinho was good from the start - Shaqiri was involved in everything. He is a really nice footballer and that helped. I thought he did really well."

Good win for @LFC tonight & two of the new signings Shaqiri & Fabinho were excellent! #LIVZVE — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 24, 2018

A 2-2 draw in France between Liverpool's group rivals Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain allowed the Reds to go top of Group C, but Klopp is remaining calm with three tough fixtures to come.

"It will stay exciting. This group is a tough one for all of us. We have to be ready every day and hopefully we will be ready in two weeks," he said.

Liverpool face Red Star in Serbia on November 6.