Latest FIFA World Rankings See Belgium Go Top, England Rise into Top 5 & Germany Continue to Plummet

Belgium are the number one national team in the world according to the latest FIFA rankings. The Red Devils had been joint top with World Cup winners France in the September list, but are now officially top of the standings outright.

Brazil and Croatia are unmoved in third and fourth respectively, but England have continued their rise into the top five after a draw and win in the two competitive fixtures played this month.

Uruguay have fallen one place to sixth, with Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark completing the top 10. Colombia have risen three places to 11th - Los Cafeteros are now unbeaten in their last seven games and have lost only once this calendar year.

Argentina and Chile have fallen to 12th and 13th respectively, while Germany are now 14th after losing recent competitive games against Netherlands and France. Usually so strong, Die Mannschaft have lost six times in 2018 and have won fewer competitive games than Gibraltar.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

In the remainder of the top 20, the Netherlands are up to 15th, while Wales, Italy and Peru have climbed to 18th, 19th and 20th respectively. Mexico have dropped to 16th and Sweden to 17th.

Tunisia remain the highest ranked African nation in the global rankings in 22nd place, narrowly ahead of 25th place Senegal. Asia's leading country is Iran, who have risen three places to 30th.

The most improved country in the world from last month's FIFA list is European minnows Gibraltar, whose back-to-back Nations League victories over Armenia and Liechtenstein - their first ever wins in competitive fixtures - have seen them shoot up eight places to 190th.

First 2 competitive wins ✔️



2nd in our UEFA #NationsLeague Group ✔️



Biggest movers in this month's #FIFARANKING ✔️



✈️ Up to 190th in the world ✔️



— Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) October 25, 2018

The country with the unwanted worst mover tag is Mozambique, slipping nine places to 122nd.

The single worst team in the world this month is 211th ranked Turks & Caicos Islands.

FIFA World Rankings Top 30 (October 2018):



