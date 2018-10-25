Man Utd 'Confident' of Wrapping Up New Contracts for Anthony Martial & Ander Herrera

Manchester United are reported to have taken positive steps towards securing the futures of Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera, with the pair expected to sign new contracts at Old Trafford in the coming weeks or months.

During the transfer window there was speculation that Martial, in particular, was seeking a move away from the club, but United were unwilling to bend to his demands.

But earlier this week, French outlet RMC reported that Martial, who has previously rejected offers and whose agent publicly declared it was 'time' to leave', is ready to commit to the club after deciding to stay following an upturn in playing time and form.

Now, an independent report from ESPN states that United are 'increasingly confident' that the 22-year-old will put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

RMC had estimated an improved weekly wage of something in the region of £130,000 to £175,000, with ESPN making a more specific claim of £160,000, an amount they say is similar to what Luke Shaw is now getting after recently signing his new deal.

It is claimed that Martial is 'snubbing' Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to stay.

ESPN also notes that United are 'edging closer' towards an agreement with Herrera.

Unlike Martial, the Spaniard does not have the option of an extra year on his current deal after that clause was already triggered last season. He would therefore soon become a free agent if no agreement is reached and is eligible to negotiate with overseas clubs in January.

It is said that United are 'confident' that Herrera wants to stay and will sign a new contract.

The former Athletic Bilbao star has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford for his tenacious on-field style and mild mannered personality away from football. He is the only player other than David de Gea to win United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.