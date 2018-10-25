Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Have a Slim Chance of Champions League Progression

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his side stand a very slim chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League after drawing 2-2 away at PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris' red card for a challenge outside the area cost his team dearly, as they conceded an equaliser in the final five minutes of the game after being reduced to 10 men.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking to BT Sport, Pochettino said: "[Our chances of qualifying are] nearly over. We'll see what happens now in the game between Barcelona and Inter but with only one point after three games, it will be so difficult.

"If we need to blame someone it's ourselves because with all the situations and the circumstances in the game you must win because I think we were much better than them.

"But the tempo sometimes was so slow and it's a situation where we need to think a little bit because in this type of game, at 2-1 you must kill the game. If not, the opponent is alive.

"The situation with Hugo was maybe unfair but that can happen in football. But if you score more goals you are going to win the game. That is why we are so disappointed, not with the decisions but with ourselves because it's a game you must win."

FULL-TIME: A late equaliser for the hosts sees us leave Eindhoven with a point. pic.twitter.com/T56Zz455Dr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 24, 2018

Tottenham dominated the match for large parts of the second half, but they were unable to make their superior quality count and find a decisive third goal that would have killed off the game.

The north London side do not have long to rest on their laurels as their next fixture sees them take on Manchester City at home on Monday night. If they were to win their encounter against the current English champions, they would leapfrog them in the Premier League table.