Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy Doubtful for West Ham Match Following Stomach Virus

October 26, 2018

Jamie Vardy is a doubt for Leicester's Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday, as he continues to suffer from a stomach virus.

Vardy put in a subdued performance at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, touching the ball just 11 times and completing only one pass as the Foxes lost 3-1.

After the match, manager Claude Puel explained that Vardy had been feeling under the weather, but claimed that he was recovering. However, the 31-year-old did not train for two days after the Arsenal defeat, only returning to training on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match at the King Power Stadium, Puel admitted that Vardy was facing a race against time to be fit.

"Two days later, he was not well," said the Frenchman, quoted by the Leicester Mercury. "He has stomach problems. He came back today in the training session. We will see if he can start for this game.

"We will see if he can make progress. He had a problem and he needed a little more time and we will see if he can be available."

On a positive note, Leicester may be boosted by the return of Demarai Gray, who hasn't played since September's Carabao Cup win over Wolves.

"Demarai came back with the team,” said Puel. "Except Morgan, still suspended, and Matty James, all the players are available for this game.

"I hope we can have Demarai in the squad on Saturday."

Leicester are 11th in the Premier League table, having taken 12 points from their first nine games.

