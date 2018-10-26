Liverpool Open New Contract Talks With Star Defender as Reward for Recent Progress

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly opened contract negotiations with talented young defender Joe Gomez, with a potential new deal considered to be a 'reward' from the club as a result of the 21-year-old's impressive continued development.


Injury free since the start of the season, Gomez has started eight of Liverpool's nine Premier League games and has replaced Dejan Lovren as the first choice partner to Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' much improved back line.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

A report from The Guardian notes that talks with Gomez's representatives have begun, albeit still at an early stage. Paul Joyce of The Times has also spoken via Twitter about the negotiations taking place, again making clear that it is still early in the process.

With Gomez still having four years left to run on his current contract, both sources are keen to stress that these fresh talks are intended to reward the player for his progress.

After overcoming terrible injury problems during his first two seasons at Liverpool, Gomez was cruelly forced to miss the Champions League final in Kyiv and the World Cup with England.

The player himself recently admitted that his eagerness to keep playing through the pain when he picked up an ankle injury in March was to blame. He ultimately needed surgery as a result and it ended his season prematurely, although he was sure to learn from his mistake.

"You have got to listen to your body. That was a marker for me to take it easy and learn," he said last month.

MB Media/GettyImages

"It just wasn't meant to be. I had a long period where I was beating myself up. I was replaying it over in my mind. I kept thinking I should have done something to stop things going the way they did. But it's done now. I'm over it. Hindsight is a beautiful thing."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)