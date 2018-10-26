Mesut Ozil Hits Back at Lack of Motivation Criticism & Reveals Ambition to Win Trophies at Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has rubbished claims that he lacks motivation at times, stating that he only listens to his coaches and the people close to him and simply ignores outspoken critics trying to make a name for themselves.

The 30-year-old has been criticised in the past for a perceived lack of effort, with former manager Arsene Wenger among those to have voiced concerns over Ozil's motivation ahead of this season.

The attacking midfielder claims however that he simply wants to win, and sometimes he lets his emotions get the best of him in the search for success.

"I always have motivation, particularly before the games," Ozil told Sky Sports.





"I want to win all the games and I hate to lose, even in training I am pissed and aggressive because I always want to win. I am a very calm person, sometimes on the pitch I get very emotional if I make mistakes or give the ball away because I want to make everything perfect.

"The coach wants me to give everything on the pitch – which is what I do but I still work hard to reach my aims.

"I have said before the main thing is to achieve more than we have over the last few years and I think we have the potential to win something with the team. Hopefully at the end of the season we will win some trophies."

Ozil went on to reveal that he ignores criticism, choosing instead to focus on advice and guidance from within the club in order to further improve as a player - and that he believes winning trophies is possible under new manager Unai Emery.

"I just laugh. I am not the youngest anymore but I started playing professionally at the age of 16 or 17 and it's always been up and down with me - people either like me or they don't.

"The most important thing is that the coach can help me - if I make mistakes he can tell me, we can speak and I can improve for the future.

Ozil was rested for Thursday night's Europa League clash with Sporting CP, the 11th win of that run, but will come back fresh for the London derby with Crystal Palace this weekend.