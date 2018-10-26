Michael Owen Delivers His Prediction Ahead of Arsenal's Tough London Derby Away to Crystal Palace

Just three days after a 1-0 win away to Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday, Arsenal travel across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Michael Owen has backed the Gunners for victory once more.

Unai Emery’s side claimed their 11th consecutive win in all competitions in Lisbon just three days ahead of their short trip to south London as Arsenal continued to display a new-found winning mentality which shows no signs of waning.

Owen has predicted another win for Emery’s men on Sunday. The former Liverpool striker told BetVictor: “Palace have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal and they have only scored three times now in their last eight Premier League games having missed a vital penalty at Goodison Park on Sunday with the score at 0-0.”

A trip to Selhurst Park has proved to be a notoriously tough trip over recent years, with Palace set to provide a more physically demanding test for the Gunners. However, Arsenal have bagged 22 goals in nine league outings, and Owen believes their run of seven consecutive league victories will continue.

“Arsenal continue to start slowly,” Owen added, “and you wonder if they will get away with such a trend against the very best, but some of their football is terrific on the eye and they look full of goals at present.

“I think the Eagles will score at Selhurst Park but still lose this London derby.”

Arsenal head into the weekend in the top four and just two points behind the table-topping duo of Manchester City and Liverpool. Emery’s side must continue to display the kind of winning consistency which has seen them build a fine run of form as they aim to return to the Champions League football next term.