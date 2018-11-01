Joe Rodon Signs New Swansea Deal After Impressive Start to Championship Campaign

Wales defender Joe Rodon has signed a new long-term deal with Swansea, tying him to the club until 2022 after impressing in the early stages of the season.

The 21-year-old has been central to the Swans' strong start to their 2018/19 campaign, making 11 appearances at the heart of a defence that has conceded only 11 goals in 15 games - the second best defensive record in the division - as Swansea sit just two points outside the playoff places.

A product of the club's esteemed youth academy, his current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but his long-term future with the Championship club is now secure.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rodon said: “It’s great news for me and my family.

“I’m delighted to get it done which means I can now concentrate on my football and look forward to the future.

🗣️ “It’s fantastic news for everyone connected with the club and I am really pleased for Joe.”https://t.co/FBTNo9HDd7 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 1, 2018

“The last few months have gone so quickly - reality still hasn’t hit me.

“To get this new deal is another dream come true. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Since making his Swansea breakthrough in a win over Preston earlier this season, Rodon has established himself as an important player under new boss Graham Potter, earning himself a first international call-up with Wales earlier in the season.

His focus for now, however, lies on club football, as he added: “I want to stay here and take it step by step.

🎯 | @Joe_rodon targets more @SkyBetChamp progress under Graham Potter...



The @swans_academy product has today confirmed a new deal. 👇https://t.co/fPZk5eEQLN — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 1, 2018

“These are exciting times at the club and hopefully there are great things to come in the future.

“Let’s see what we can do under the manager. I want to play as many games as I can for our club.”