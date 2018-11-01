Joe Rodon Signs New Swansea Deal After Impressive Start to Championship Campaign

By 90Min
November 01, 2018

Wales defender Joe Rodon has signed a new long-term deal with Swansea, tying him to the club until 2022 after impressing in the early stages of the season. 

The 21-year-old has been central to the Swans' strong start to their 2018/19 campaign, making 11 appearances at the heart of a defence that has conceded only 11 goals in 15 games - the second best defensive record in the division - as Swansea sit just two points outside the playoff places. 

A product of the club's esteemed youth academy, his current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but his long-term future with the Championship club is now secure.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rodon said: “It’s great news for me and my family.

“I’m delighted to get it done which means I can now concentrate on my football and look forward to the future.

“The last few months have gone so quickly - reality still hasn’t hit me.

“To get this new deal is another dream come true. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Since making his Swansea breakthrough in a win over Preston earlier this season, Rodon has established himself as an important player under new boss Graham Potter, earning himself a first international call-up with Wales earlier in the season. 

His focus for now, however, lies on club football, as he added: “I want to stay here and take it step by step.

“These are exciting times at the club and hopefully there are great things to come in the future.

“Let’s see what we can do under the manager. I want to play as many games as I can for our club.”

