Juventus Consider January Talks With Juan Mata as Man Utd Contract Ticks Down

Manchester United are under pressure to sort out Juan Mata's contract situation as Juventus consider opening talks with the Spaniard in January.

Mata's current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning that he will be free to discuss a move away from Old Trafford when he enters the final six months of his contract in the new year.

According to the Evening Standard, Juventus would be interested in talking to Mata about an end-of-season move to Turin - unless United move fast to extend the 30-year-old's stay.

Jose Mourinho has told United's board that he wants Mata tied to a new contract along with fellow Spaniard Ander Herrera, whose deal also expires next summer.

Juventus have made a habit of high profile moves for out-of-contract players, having brought Patrice Evra, Sami Khedira, Dani Alves and Emre Can to the club in recent years on free transfers.

Mata has also been linked with two of his former clubs in Spain: Real Oviedo, where he started his youth career, and Valencia, where he made over 170 appearances between 2007 and 2011.

But at this stage of his career he may fancy one last challenge before returning to familiar ground. Sources close to Mata have intimated that he is too young to pursue a lucrative move to China or the United States.





United left it late to trigger a 12-month extension in Mata's contract at the end of last season, giving them time to mull over his future.

He is unlikely to be a regular starter when United's squad is at full fitness, but he has shown his value at the start of this season with some strong performances, particularly in the rousing comeback win over Newcastle last month.