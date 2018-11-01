Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Set to Be Available for Arsenal Clash Despite Latest Injury Scare

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to be fit for the Reds' visit to Arsenal this weekend, despite being pictured wearing a cast by the club on social media during the week.

It seems supporters haven't quite recovered from the shock of his Champions League final injury just yet, as fans reacted in horror to images which suggested another injury layoff may be imminent, but the Evening Standard have been quick to dispel the rumour.

The Standard claim that the issue causing Salah to wear the protective splint at training on Wednesday is a minor one, and he played a full part in the session, and as such is expected to start at the weekend.

Injury issues have plagued Liverpool in recent weeks, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk all suffering from knocks of some description, in addition to the long-term absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - with the former pair expected to miss the weekend's trip to the Emirates with respective hamstring injuries.

Despite this the Reds have been able to get through a tough period relatively unscathed, utilising the depth offered by the likes of Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge, and sit second in the Premier League on goal difference, and top of their Champions League group at the halfway point of the group stages.

It will come as a relief, nonetheless, that Salah is fit for the trip to Arsenal, as he has recovered from a perceived slow start to the season to find his goalscoring form again in recent matches.

Four goals in his last three matches mean he is once again the man as far as Liverpool are concerned, and he will have to be on his game once again if the Reds are to see off an Arsenal side in red-hot form.