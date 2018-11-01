Manchester City Journalist Claims Raheem Sterling Won't Leave Despite Contract Issues

Raheem Sterling will eventually commit to a new Manchester City contract as he won't get a better offer elsewhere, according to journalist Stuart Brennan.

City have been unable to reach an agreement with Sterling despite months of negotiation, with the England star's wage demands believed to be the stumbling block. His current contract runs until 2020.

The stagnating talks have naturally given rise to rumours that Sterling will leave City at the end of this season, but Brennan - Manchester City correspondent for the Manchester Evening News - says he won't be going anywhere.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"You can never be certain in football, but I don’t see Sterling going anywhere," wrote Brennan. "It sounds like it’s a tough negotiation - his agent knows all the tricks - but he can fulfil all his dreams at City, and the deal City will offer him is unlikely to be matched elsewhere.

"In terms of the transfer window, unless there is a long-term injury to a key player or an opportunity arises for a top-class holding midfielder, I doubt there will be anything happening.

"It’s rare you find value in a January market and City have plenty of cover for all positions - except for Fernandinho."

200 - Raheem Sterling will make his 200th Premier League appearance tonight, aged 23 years & 325 days - only four players have reached the figure at a younger age (Wayne Rooney, James Milner, Cesc Fabregas and Gareth Barry). Experienced. pic.twitter.com/HyPusVwTRO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2018

Sterling has a history of contract disputes, having forced through a £50m move from Liverpool to City in 2015 with the help of his agent Aidy Ward.

The 23-year-old has started the season in impressive form, scoring four goals and providing three assists in his first eight Premier League appearances of the campaign.

He also scored twice for England in their 3-2 win over Spain during the last international break.