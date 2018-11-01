Mesut Ozil Reacts After Arsenal Drawn Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup Quarter Finals

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has reacted after the Gunners were drawn against Tottenham in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

Unai Emery's side came through a tough test against Blackpool on Wednesday, taking the lead thanks to goals from Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe, and holding on to win 2-1 despite Matteo Guendouzi's red card.

Tottenham won 3-1 at West Ham thanks to a brace from Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente's first of the season.

Ozil, who is yet to feature in the Carabao Cup so far this season, reacted on Instagram after learning that the Gunners will host a North London derby in the next round.

He asked Arsenal fans if they were happy with the draw but provided only one option, 'Ya Gunners Ya', which has become something of a catchphrase for the German on social media.

It will be the second north London derby in the space of three weeks, with Arsenal hosting the first of the season on December 2 before the cup tie is played in the week commencing December 17.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

These will be the first north London derbies without Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager since 1996 as Emery leads his side into a new era.

Ozil has been a key part of that new era with some impressive performances so far, and he has been rewarded with the captain's armband in Arsenal's last two Premier League matches against Leicester and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 13 matches across all competitions but face a tough test when they host Liverpool on Saturday.