MLS Ace Miguel Almiron Reportedly Among 3 Possible Replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with three midfielders who could replace Aaron Ramsey after it was confirmed on Wednesday that the Welshman would be leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Ramsey's contract expires at the end of the season and talks of a new deal broke down last month, for reasons unbeknownst to the 27-year-old.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Arsenal finally explained their decision to Ramsey this week and the media frenzy to discover who will replace him has already begun, with the Daily Express naming three midfielders who could be on the Gunners' radar.

The first is Miguel Almiron of MLS side Atlanta United. The Paraguayan is rated among the league's hottest properties after two strong seasons in which he has scored 21 goals in 62 games.

He was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and has been called up to the MLS All-Star game in both of his seasons Stateside. He would be a relatively cheap option at an estimated £11m, with Newcastle also interested.

Second on the list is Nicolo Barella, the Cagliari midfielder who made his senior international debut for Italy in October. Barella is highly-rated in Italy but would probably command a higher fee of over £30m.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Roma and Milan could provide competition for Barella's signature.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

If Arsenal would prefer a more experienced option, they could go for Mexican international Hector Herrera, who has won 70 caps for El Tri and played at the last two World Cups.

With six seasons of Champions League experience behind him at Porto, Herrera has the know-how to make an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.