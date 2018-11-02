'He Has Extraordinary Qualities': Arsenal Captain Laurent Koscielny Lavishes Praise on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny believes that teammate Mesut Ozil can be "unstoppable" but has urged the German to play that way in every single game.

Ozil demonstrated his game-changing abilities at home to Leicester a fortnight ago, scoring one and putting one on a plate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to help the Gunners fightback from a goal down to win 3-1.





The German was heavily praised for that performance, not least by fellow teammate Laurent Koscielny, who, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said "Mesut deserved all the plaudits he got after his performance against the Foxes.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

“He was incredible. His goal bailed us out before the break and then his pass for Hector on our second goal is the best ball you will see all season.





“When Mesut is in this form, he is unstoppable and makes us win. He has extraordinary qualities."





However, in last week's disappointing draw against Crystal Palace, Ozil failed to impress manager Unai Emery, with the German substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining at Selhurst Park. Inconsistency has been symptomatic of Ozil's tenure at Arsenal, and Koscielny admits that they need him to be at his best more often.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"He needs to be at this level as much as possible this season," he added. "Great players are the ones playing at their best the whole season.”

Ozil has already scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances, just one less than he scored in the entirety of last season. He will look to impress once more when the Gunners entertain Liverpool in a heavyweight clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.