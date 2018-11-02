'I Prefer La Liga': Chelsea's Kenneth Omeruo Reveals Desire to Make Leganes Loan Move Permanent

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has said he wants to stay with Leganes beyond the end of his current loan spell, and that he prefers La Liga to the Premier League.

The Nigerian centre-back is currently enjoying his sixth loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, having previously spent time with ADO Den Haag and Middlesbrough among others.

Despite starting just twice so far for Leganes, Omeruo claims he is enjoying his time in Spain, telling Somos Lega in an interview that he would like to make the move permanent.

"I was very happy, I was happy to come to Spain, to La Liga. Leganés gave me the opportunity to make my dream come true. I'm happy about that.

"For me it is an incredible experience to play in Spain, with teams of this level. I prefer La Liga, I like it better than the Premier League. Everything is going well. There is a very good atmosphere with the teammates, coaches, everything is going very well in that sense.

"I want to be in Leganés, in Spain. Play and improve here. I would like to continue in the Leganés."

The Nigerian central defender is currently working under former Southampton manager Manuel Pellegrino, who was an international centre-back in his own day, and Omeruo says he has a lot of respect for the Argentine coach.

"He is a very interesting person when it comes to work, I respect him very much because he is a legend," he added.

"I did not have the opportunity to see him play but fortunately people have spoken very well of him. I look at him because he was a great centre-back.

"He talks a lot with me, teach me videos and try to correct my mistakes. That is very important for my performance."