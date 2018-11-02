Man Utd Conducting Security Review After Old Trafford Pitch Invader Found Carrying Toy Guns

Manchester United are set to review their security procedures after a pitch invader was found to have brought toy guns into Old Trafford.

The spectator rushed onto the pitch in the third minute of United's 1-0 loss to Juventus and was eventually tackled by stewards. Security staff were then sent to the fan's seat to recover his possessions, only to find the toy guns inside a backpack.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

News of United's security review comes from The Mail, who state that United are incredibly concerned by the spectator's ability to bring the toys into the stadium, but also by the security staff failing to stop him entering the field of play.

The report also quotes a spokesperson for the club, who said: "Carrying a children’s miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an extremely irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone.





"However, as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at Manchester United, the club immediately launched an investigation.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols, using our own security teams together with external expert consultants."

The match saw two other spectators invade the pitch in an attempt to reach Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, prompting UEFA to charge United for the security breaches.

The club have invested heavily in their security procedures in recent years, after a string of incidents since 2016 which brought the club's security into question. In 2016, a match against Bournemouth was cancelled after a fake explosive device was found in a toilet, although it was later revealed that the device was left over from a training exercise.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

There have also been several incidents of fans sneaking into the stadium, with staff unaware of their actions. Many fans openly criticised their security measures, prompting United to considerably update their security system.

They employ Manchester-based company Controlled Solutions Group as their security team, and the team will now be subject to thorough reviews after the latest breach.