Premier League Reveals 4-Man Shortlist for October Manager of the Month Award

The Premier League has named a four-man shortlist for the October manager of the month award.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for the third consecutive month after his team took seven points from three games in October, staying top of the Premier League thanks to wins over Burnley and Tottenham, plus a draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri joins him with an identical record. The Blues dropped points at home to Manchester United but stayed in touch at the top with comfortable wins over Southampton and Burnley.

The only team to maintain a 100% record during October was Brighton, so Chris Hughton will fancy his chances of winning the manager of the month award for the second time this year, having previously claimed the accolade in February.

The Seagulls racked up three 1-0 victories against West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves to move away from the relegation zone.

Completing the shortlist is Eddie Howe, whose Bournemouth side took three wins and one draw from their four matches in October to keep their excellent start to the season going.

🏆 An unbeaten @premierleague month...



😎 WWW

🚫 None conceded

9️⃣ points



Chris Hughton has been nominated for the @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month Award for October!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/nq645mmpSb pic.twitter.com/YLcrUNST2K — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) November 2, 2018

The Cherries are just two points off the top four after beating Crystal Palace, Watford and Fulham by a 9-1 aggregate score.

Watford manager Javi Gracia and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo claimed the manager of the month awards for August and September respectively.

Fans have until the end of Monday 5 November to vote for their October manager of the month on the Premier League website.