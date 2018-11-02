Raheem Sterling Set to Become Highest Paid English Player With New Man City Contract

By 90Min
November 02, 2018

Raheem Sterling's new contract at Manchester City will make him the highest earning English player in the Premier League.

It is reported that Sterling has verbally agreed to sign a bumper five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium which will earn him £300,000 a week, ranking him among City's top earners.

The Daily Mail report that Sterling's contract renewal will see him become the first English footballer to amass over £100m in career earnings - including commercial deals and bonuses - before the age of 25.

Sterling's new wage packet will represent a significant increase on his previous earnings of £180,000 but the new deal is a huge boost for Pep Guardiola, who made it clear in September that he wanted Sterling to stay.

"It’s well-known we’re delighted with him and would like him to continue," the Spaniard said. "My club knows my opinion and we share that."

Sterling will become the latest key City player to extend his stay at the Etihad, with Fernandinho, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus having signed new contracts since the start of 2018.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sterling also has plans to open an academy in London for children from deprived areas to come and hone their skills. The 23-year-old was raised by a single mother in the capital, having moved over from Jamaica as a young boy. 

Work on the academy will begin as soon as premises are made available by Brent Council. Sterling is inspired by youth worker Clive Ellington, who who gave him a chance at amateur club Alpha & Omega, and now wants to give other disadvantaged children the same opportunities.

