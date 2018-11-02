Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier Ruled Out of Wolves Clash in Double Midfield Blow for Spurs

November 02, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been ruled out of the club's Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux this weekend as a result of the knee injury he suffered in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

Wanyama has only recently been building up his fitness after missing the start of the season due to knee trouble and this latest setback is a blow to both player and club.

Fellow midfielder Eric Dier is also still absent after hamstring trouble forced him to sit out the West Ham game, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with limited options in the centre of the pitch.

It could mean that Harry Winks, keeping his place from Wednesday's game despite expected changes, and Mousa Dembele is the starting central midfield pairing.

Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose are also still nursing hamstring and groin problems respectively. Dele Alli managed 64 minutes against West Ham in what was his first start since September after missing five games due to the recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Spurs were narrowly beaten by Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, ending a run of four consecutive wins in the league after an earlier blip saw defeats against Watford and Liverpool in successive weeks.

Wolves are in somewhat patchier form after a very strong September saw them go unbeaten and Nuno Espirito Santo win Premier League Manager of the Month. The 2017/18 Championship winners have lost their last two games against Watford and Brighton.

They have been dangerous against the Premier League's big clubs this season, though, taking points off both Manchester City and Manchester United so far.

