David Villa, who announced his exit from MLS and NYCFC earlier this week, is set to join J-League's Vissel Kobe and join up with his former Spain and Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta. Villa will also link up with former Germany international Lukas Podolski.

"By adding Villa to its roster, Vissel Kobe aims to build on the foundation laid with the additions of Lukas Podolski and Andrés Iniesta," said the club in a statement, "as it takes another step towards the club’s goal of becoming the number one club in Asia."

Villa also made the announcement via his social media accounts and Designated Player, a new new digital platform he is involved with.

"Asia, new trips, new country, new culture, new teammates," he says in the video. "Hello Japan, hello Vissel Kobe. Let's celebrate football together."

Since becoming NYCFC's first ever player in 2014 after joining from Atletico Madrid, Villa scored 80 goals in 124 matches for the MLS club, and also winning the MVP award in 2016. With Spain, he won the 2008 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.