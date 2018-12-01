Man City 3-1 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Citizens Power Past Brave Cherries

Manchester City ran out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth in an entertaining affair at the Etihad on Saturday. Bernardo Silva gave City the lead in the first half before Callum Wilson grabbed a deserved equaliser to send the teams in level at the break.

The second half saw the home side dominate - it was much better from the champions as they created a number of chances to score, two of which they took through Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan.

City had a number of chances to add to their lead but failed to do so, with the match finishing 3-1 to extend their lead at the summit of the table to five points.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

MANCHESTER CITY





Key Talking Point





Pep Guardiola revealed prior to the game revealed that Sergio Aguero had a slight muscular injury which ruled him out, and with David Silva rested and Kevin de Bruyne injured City were arguably without their three best players.

It was interesting to see how City would fair without them and during the first half particularly they failed to create the number of chances they usually do often.

During the second half though, the home side showed their class and Sane and Sterling in particular were excellent. They showed they can cope without their star men and the squad depth they have is probably the best in the world.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ederson (6); Danilo (6), Otamendi (6), Laporte (7), Zinchenko (7); Fernandinho (7), B. Silva (8), Gundogan (6); Sterling (7), Jesus (6), Sane (8*).

Substitutes: Delph (6), D. Silva (7), Mahrez (7).

STAR MAN - Leroy Sane was a real threat all afternoon and consistently got in behind Bournemouth's Simon Francis.

He provided the assist for Gundogan's goal and could have scored himself in the second half. The German has been in scintillating form in recent weeks after Guardiola had left him out at the start of the campaign.





WORST PLAYER - A few of City's players were off the pace today, but Ilkay Gundogan had a particularly poor afternoon despite grabbing City's third goal. He gave the ball away a number of times and didn't look his usual self.

Gundogan has been notably poor. — Phil (@phccar) December 1, 2018





Can we get David Silva on for Gundogan?! — Arvinn Sandhu 〽 (@Arvinn96) December 1, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH





Key Talking Point





Bournemouth have a dreadful record at the Etihad, being hammered on a number of occasions. Eddie Howe changed up formations and started with five at the back, something that largely nullified City's array of attacking talent in the first half.

Despite being the youngest manager in the league at 41 Howe showed again what an astute boss he is. Bournemouth were by no means embarrassed by City, even if the difference in class was clear to see.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (6); Francis (4), S. Cook (6) Ake (6), Mings (5), Daniels (6); Fraser (5), Surman (6), L. Cook (6); King (6), Wilson (7).

Substitutes: Brooks (7), Stanislas (6), Mousset (6).

STAR MAN - Callum Wilson was probably Bournemouth's standout player. He looked the most threatening to City's backline and managed to grab himself a superbly taken goal as he powered a header past Ederson.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Simon Francis had an afternoon to forget, coming up against the in form Sane. The German consistently beat him for pace and was able to skip past the defender with ease.

Looking Ahead





Next up for City is another Premier League clash against Watford as they travel to Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening. Buoyed by another clinical performance, the Citizens will be heading into the fixture full of confidence and sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Bournemouth have had a bit of a wobble of late and will be hoping to end a run of four straight defeats when they host Huddersfield on Tuesday night.