Mauro Icardi Reveals Scoring Goals Is His 'Mission in Life' & Rejects Talk of Inter Exit

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Inter forward Mauro Icardi has claimed scoring goals is his 'mission in life' while the Argentine intentional has also muted speculation over a possible move to Juventus or Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, netting ten goals in 15 appearances, while the striker also scored his first goal for Argentina during a 2-0 win against Mexico at the end of November.

Despite his fine start to the season, the Inter captain has refused to rest on his laurels, revealing his desire to score every time he plays.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, he said: "A striker has to score goals, a midfielder builds the play, a defender defends and the goalkeeper makes saves. 

"There is too much talk of how much I do or don’t participate in the team play, which many say isn’t very much, but I don’t care what the critics say.

"I have always lived for the goal, even as a kid. I can do it and I feel that I must do it. Scoring goals is my mission in life. I have scored an extra 100 goals since I was at Sampdoria, but I remain exactly the same player."

Icardi's form in recent seasons has seen the striker linked with moves to the likes of Juventus 

and Real Madrid, however he's determined to remain at San Siro and win trophies with Inter.

He added: "I heard something...but you see, in some things I am the last to know, because my only interest is doing my job well. You’d have to ask (wife and agent) Wanda and (Inter director) Piero Ausilio.

FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-INTER

"Did I ever come close to leaving? You’d have to ask the club. I always made my objectives clear. The first, to get Inter back into the Champions League, has been achieved. The second, win something with Inter."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)