How to Watch Southampton vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Start Time

How to watch Southampton vs. Manchester United in Premier League action on Saturday, Dec. 1.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 01, 2018

Manchester United heads to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton on Saturday, Dec. 1. The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. 

Man United is coming off a 1–0 win over Young Boys in Champions League play. The Red Devils sit in second behind Juventus in the Champions League Group H standings. But in Premier League play, United has fared decidedly worse; Jose Mourinho's side is in seventh place. Manchester United most recently drew 0–0 with Crystal Palace.

Southampton sits in 18th place with eight points. The team is coming off a 3–2 loss to Fulham. In their last match, Southampton lost on penalties to Leicester City in the Football League Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Universo, NBC USA

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET 

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

