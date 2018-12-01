Manchester United heads to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton on Saturday, Dec. 1. The match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Man United is coming off a 1–0 win over Young Boys in Champions League play. The Red Devils sit in second behind Juventus in the Champions League Group H standings. But in Premier League play, United has fared decidedly worse; Jose Mourinho's side is in seventh place. Manchester United most recently drew 0–0 with Crystal Palace.

Southampton sits in 18th place with eight points. The team is coming off a 3–2 loss to Fulham. In their last match, Southampton lost on penalties to Leicester City in the Football League Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Universo, NBC USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV.

