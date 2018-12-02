Javi Gracia Bemoans Watford's Lack of Goals as Hornets Waste Strong Performance Against Leicester

Javi Gracia was left cursing his side’s lack of conviction as Watford continue to be plagued by wasted chances in their 2-0 loss to Leicester. Isaac Success, Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray were amongst the players to squander golden chances as the Hornets fell to another defeat.

The Hornets got off to the worst possible start after Ben Foster brought Jamie Vardy down inside the first 10 minutes, leading to a spot kick with Vardy duly converted.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Hornets committed men forwards in search of a quick equaliser and were caught on the break 10 minutes later when James Maddison notched up a second.

Gracia’s side didn’t go into hiding and actually remained the dominant side throughout the majority of the game but couldn’t make that control count as chance after chance went begging. Speaking to BBC Sport, Gracia bemoaned his side’s inability to put the ball away, saying:

“Today was a good performance in the beginning with more possession, 62%, but it wasn't enough because we didn't shoot on target. We are around the goal posts but didn't finish and we need to improve in that situation.”

💬 | Javi Gracia says #watfordfc are not "taking the rewards" of the chances they are creating, but backs the Hornets to improve.#LEIWAT pic.twitter.com/IHMNaEWhcj — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2018

Watford failed to register a single shot on target in the game which led Gracia to draw comparisons to last week when they were unlucky to be on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

He also looked ahead to another tough game against league leaders Manchester City adding: "In the last games we are leaving with similar situations and we need to try and improve. It is frustrating but now we cannot do anything - we need to focus on the next game against Man City and be ready.”

One player who won’t be eligible for the next game is Etienne Capoue who picked up a questionable red card for a reckless challenge. Puel refused to be drawn into comments about the matter but hinted he believed it to be an incorrect decision.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"I prefer to keep my opinion [to myself] because in the last games we have been unlucky with these decisions. I could see better for the [Etienne] Capoue red card and it is important the other player, [Kelechi] Iheanacho said he didn't touch him then maybe we can find a solution."