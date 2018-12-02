José Mourinho Says Man Utd 'Were More Dominant' in 2-2 Draw Against Southampton

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

José Mourinho says Manchester United 'were more dominant' than Southampton following their enthralling 2-2 draw on Saturday evening.

Southampton took a 2-0 lead inside the game's first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cédric.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, United managed to level the scores before half-time with two goals in six minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera. 

The result leaves United in 7th place, six points adrift of the top four, with five of the six teams above them playing on Sunday. 

Speaking to Match of the Day, Mourinho said: "I think the result is quite fair in spite of the fact we were more dominant in the game. They had a better start than us. We were in trouble, organising a defensive line with only one centre-back, we tried to protect that weakness with playing three instead of two central defenders.

"It worked quite well, the goals we conceded were a direct free-kick and a good shot. But we needed to lose less balls in midfield and if you do that you have more continuity in attack.

"We lost easy balls in the transition to attacking areas making it more difficult for our attackers against a line of five defenders.

"I’m always confident but always doubtful at the same time because we don’t start well many times. Today we had a reason for the fragility. Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, were out of position, and Phil Jones had to step up, and in my opinion he played really well.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"To have more continuity in our attacking waves you cannot lose the ball so many times."

Mourinho will be hoping that United can stop their three game winless run in their next Premier League fixture, which sees them host Arsenal on Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. 

