Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Talks Up Merseyside Derby as 'Something Different' Ahead of Everton Clash

Mohamed Salah has labelled the Merseyside derby as ‘something different’ ahead of Sunday’s huge clash between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

The Egyptian superstar stole the show when the two sides met just under a year ago in the fixture, as Salah curled a sumptuous strike past Jordan Pickford to give Liverpool the lead at Anfield.

"It's a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."



Mo Salah has his eyes on a prize this season.



That strike was rewarded with the FIFA Puskas Award, but Salah’s all-round experience of the derby on that occasion has apparently left a telling impression on the forward. Salah told Sky Sports: “I didn’t know much about it before I came here.

“I just heard about it but in the last game when we played at Anfield, the atmosphere was crazy. I didn’t expect it at all.

“I used to play for Roma and they had a derby there but here, it is something different. The stadium was completely full and the fans were unbelievable, the atmosphere was crazy. I like it a lot.

“The passion for the city, the passion for the fans, for them, this is the most important game in the season.

“You must win the derby so it’s something that pushes us as players from deep inside to give more. Even if it is two per cent more, that is something that will help a lot during the game so that’s the special thing about the derby.”

To add further weight to the customary intensity and importance of the derby in traditional terms, there is also the significance of the Premier League title race for Liverpool to account for on Sunday.

Manchester City continued to set the pace on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, meaning that Liverpool have further ground to make up on the defending champions on Sunday.

Salah acknowledged Liverpool’s need to respond to City’s win, but also admitted that the competition is ‘healthy’ for his side.

“Man City put pressure on us and we put pressure on them so I think there is something healthy for all of us,” Salah added.

“Each game, you must win because Manchester City will go to win and for them, it is the same because Liverpool will go to win. So that is something good for us, both teams.”