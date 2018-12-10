Andy Carroll 'Focused' on Renewing West Ham Contract Despite Persistent Injury Issues

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

West Ham forward Andy Carroll has said he is focused on extending his West Ham contract beyond the summer, and says he still has a lot to offer the club despite his recurring injury issues.

Carroll signed for West Ham from Liverpool in 2013, but injuries have marred his time in London, with several lengthy absences meaning he has only managed 131 appearances in all competitions for the club over five years.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

His most recent ankle injury had kept him out since August, but after returning to make appearances from the bench in three of West Ham's last four Premier League games, the 29-year-old - whose contract is up in the summer - says he is prepared to prove his worth in the weeks to come. 

As quoted by talkSPORT, the target man said: “It’s important for me to get back playing, get back fully fit and show that I deserve another deal here.


“It'll be great if I can get it. If not, then we’ll see what happens, but at the minute I am focused on staying here and that’s where my head is at.”

Since his return, Carroll has failed to score in any of his three appearances, but made his presence felt as a half time substitute for the injured Lucas Perez against Crystal Palace at the weekend, helping the Irons to an eventual 3-2 win at the London Stadium.

 “I feel I don’t have to score to make an impact,” Carroll added. "I’ve always said that. I think dragging defenders away and creating space for others to get in position – that’s something I do a lot.

“You see the goals that we scored [against Palace], I think there was more space for the lads to get the shots away. Whether the centre halves are focused on following me for a cross or whatever, I think even if I don’t get on the scoresheet or assist, I cause problems.”

