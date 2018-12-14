Rafa Benitez Named November Premier League Manager of the Month

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for November after guiding the Magpies to three consecutive wins to shoot up the table.

It is the seventh time that the Spaniard has won the prestigious individual prize, but the first time in charge of Newcastle after five previous wins with Liverpool and one with Chelsea.

Newcastle started November 19th in the Premier League standings, having failed to win any of their first 10 games of the season. But a 1-0 home win over Watford to kick off the month changed the team's fortunes and yielded an impressive run of form.

The Watford win was followed by a 2-1 victory over high flying Bournemouth at St. James' Park, before then heading on the road to make it three wins from three away against Burnley.

By the end of November, Newcastle had risen six places to 13th in the table and put four points between themselves and the dreaded relegation zone.

"Obviously I would like to win more manager-of-the-months then we would be in a better position in the table. But it's always positive and it is good also for the staff. Everybody is helping you and it is an extra motivation," Benitez told PremierLeague.com.

As for finally getting those first wins of the season, he added, "We were very close. We needed the first win and as soon as we won the first one, everybody was playing with more confidence. The monkey was off the back and then we started winning."

Serena Taylor/GettyImages

Newcastle have failed to win any of their three Premier League games since November after losing against West Ham and Wolves and drawing against Everton so far in December.

Next up for Benitez and the Magpies is a home clash with 18th place Huddersfield on Saturday.