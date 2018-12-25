Jurgen Klopp Insists There Is More to Come From Liverpool in 2019 After Stellar Start to Season

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his Liverpool side can go on to achieve great things in 2019 after setting the foundations with an impressive start to the season.





Liverpool have enjoyed an unbeaten 2018/19 Premier League campaign and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table as a result.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With the potential for a first ever Premier League title on the cards for Liverpool, Klopp backed his players to deliver in the second half of the season.





"I think it is fair to say we have had an incredible ride in 2018 with some real highs and a couple of disappointments." he told Liverpool's official website.

"That’s what gives me the confidence and belief there is more to come from these boys in 2019, that there is more to come from this journey we are all involved in.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We can – and should – all be proud of what the team have done so far this season, but this is only the beginning and there is still such a long way to go, both this season and in terms of what this group of players can achieve.

"We cannot promise anything for 2019 except we – the players, my staff, the people who work at the club and me – will do everything we can to try to make it a special year."

Klopp also suggested that he is completely focused on the task at hand rather than worrying about his future, with his contract expiring in 2022.

“I don’t want to think that far ahead." he said, as per The Independent. "If you write that already, a lot of people will speak. Everything is good at the moment, but still, ‘Klopp didn’t win anything’.

"In the summer, there will be people who say it’s the best time for me to go if we win something because we will never win anything again, there will be other people who say I have to go if we don’t win anything.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"It’s a good time, and 2022 is a long time so I don’t have to think about it hopefully, everything will be fine and then we can think about that.”