Bayern Munich Pull Out of Race to Sign Chelsea & Liverpool Target Christian Pulisic

By 90Min
December 26, 2018

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Christian Pulisic after Bayern Munich pulled out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Pulisic has started just one Bundesliga match since September after losing his place in Lucien Favre's team to Jadon Sancho, the English youngster who is having a sensational campaign for the league leaders.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With just 18 months left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park and little chance of getting back in the team while Sancho is fit and firing, Pulisic has been linked with a move away, either in January or next summer.


However, the Mirror reports that Bayern Munich will not be one of the clubs pursuing their interest in Pulisic as they have decided to focus their attentions elsewhere - namely to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

While Pulisic's stock has fallen in a thriving team, Havertz's value has risen in a struggling one. The German international has scored nine goals in 23 appearances so far this season, but Leverkusen are ninth in the Bundesliga at the midpoint of the campaign.

The report claims that Bayern will probably wait until next summer to sign Havertz as a replacement for the departing Arjen Robben. This doesn't exactly make sense though, as Havertz is an attacking midfielder rather than a winger.

Bayern's diverted attentions have cleared a path for either Chelsea or Liverpool to sign Pulisic. Stamford Bridge seems the more likely destination, with Maurizio Sarri looking to add pace to his attack.

Liverpool are already well covered on the right with Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah both capable of playing there, and Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he is unlikely to make any signings in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)