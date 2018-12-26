Bayern Munich Pull Out of Race to Sign Chelsea & Liverpool Target Christian Pulisic

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Christian Pulisic after Bayern Munich pulled out of the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Pulisic has started just one Bundesliga match since September after losing his place in Lucien Favre's team to Jadon Sancho, the English youngster who is having a sensational campaign for the league leaders.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With just 18 months left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park and little chance of getting back in the team while Sancho is fit and firing, Pulisic has been linked with a move away, either in January or next summer.





However, the Mirror reports that Bayern Munich will not be one of the clubs pursuing their interest in Pulisic as they have decided to focus their attentions elsewhere - namely to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

While Pulisic's stock has fallen in a thriving team, Havertz's value has risen in a struggling one. The German international has scored nine goals in 23 appearances so far this season, but Leverkusen are ninth in the Bundesliga at the midpoint of the campaign.

The report claims that Bayern will probably wait until next summer to sign Havertz as a replacement for the departing Arjen Robben. This doesn't exactly make sense though, as Havertz is an attacking midfielder rather than a winger.

Bayern's diverted attentions have cleared a path for either Chelsea or Liverpool to sign Pulisic. Stamford Bridge seems the more likely destination, with Maurizio Sarri looking to add pace to his attack.

Nabil Fekir and Christian Pulisic have both been heavily linked with #LFC - who would you prefer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/covfXlGDn2 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 24, 2018

Liverpool are already well covered on the right with Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah both capable of playing there, and Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he is unlikely to make any signings in January.