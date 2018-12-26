Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Welcomes Criticism From Former Man Utd Teammates Following Cardiff Win

December 26, 2018

Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that he shouldn't be immune to criticism from high-profile television pundits just because he used to sit next to them in the club's dressing room.

The Norwegian's predecessors have often been taken aback by some the treatment that they've received from popular pundits like Gary Neville, but some claim that Solskjaer will be immune from criticism as he's a former teammate.

But the 45-year-old claims that he still expects the same level of scrutiny from Neville that the likes of José Mourinho and Louis van Gaal received during their time in the dugout at Manchester United.

"Don’t worry, Gary will be really hard on me," Solskjaer said, quoted by the Guardian. "I sat next to him in the dressing room for 11 years. 

"You know Gary. He’s paid now to give his opinion and of course, he should do. I’m no different to anyone else. I’m no different to any other manager when you lead that team out on to the pitch. It comes with the responsibility but my job is to get the players enjoying themselves."

Solskjaer got off to a breathtaking start at Manchester United when he poetically visited former side Cardiff City during his first match in charge of the Red Devils.

A stunning long-range free kick from Marcus Rashford gave United the advantage early on, before Ander Herrera doubled their lead within half an hour to help cool any remaining nerves.

Víctor Camarasa was able to pull one back from the penalty spot for Cardiff, but that only spurred Manchester United on as Anthony Martial restored their two-goal lead before half time, while a brace from Jesse Lingard put the game out of sight in the second half.

