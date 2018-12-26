Unai Emery Leaving No Room for Caution Despite Lucas Torreira Risking Suspension for Liverpool Clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery claims that he will not allow his players to let up in any way when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day, even though a crunch match with Liverpool is just around the corner for the north Londoners.

Questions over Arsenal's potentially relaxed stance for when they travel to the south coast propped up as star midfielder Lucas Torrerira - who many believe is the signing of the season - is just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

But Emery insists that his side wouldn't dream of giving anything less than 100% against Brighton, asserting that the three points available against the Seagulls are just as valuable as those on Merseyside.

"In my career, I never made these decisions," Emery said, quoted by the Telegraph. "We are going to play the next match in Brighton and we are going to play full, not with considered options or playing with more caution.

"The same three points are in Brighton that are in Liverpool and we are going to play first in Brighton. It’s a tough match and we will need every player with 100 per cent focus to do everything on the pitch to win.

"I don’t want him to think about the possibility of a suspension for one yellow card. I don’t want him to think about that."

Torreira has formed an outstanding partnership with both Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in the heart of Arsenal's midfield this season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 22-year-old's no-nonsense approach quickly caught the eye for fans at the Emirates, while his goal in the north London derby earlier this month cemented his status as a fan favourite player at the club.