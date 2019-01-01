Cesc Fabregas Set to 'Complete Monaco Move by Next Week' After Falling Out of Favour at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas is set for a move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco after falling out of favour at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

The Spaniard has only managed to make 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has only started once in the Premier League after the summer arrivals of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic pushed him down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

L'Equipe are reporting that Fabregas, who only has six months left on his current contract with Chelsea, is getting closer to a move over to the Mediterranean coast and will be reunited with his former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry, who took over the reigns at Monaco in October.





Negotiations between both parties are currently taking place and the transfer should be confirmed by next week.

Fabregas was also linked with a potential move to AC Milan, but it appears as though Monaco have pipped the Rossoneri to the signing.

Maurizio Sarri has previously insisted that he would like Fabregas to remain at Chelsea, but he also conceded that the decision will ultimately rest with the 31-year-old.

"I want him to stay, I don’t know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course," he said, as per the Metro.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"But for me it’s very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it’s not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player. And I think that in the market it’s very difficult to find a player with his characteristics."